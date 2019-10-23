John T. ‘Tom’ Anderson, 73, MCHS grad, Meadia Heights Golf Club maintenance worker, cartoonist

John Thomas “Tom” Anderson, 73, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Austin F. and Mary Haldeman Anderson.

Tom graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1963 and he was a great cartoonist. He worked in the maintenance department for Meadia Heights Golf Club, Lancaster.

Surviving are two siblings: Joy C. Anderson Lukos of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and William Anderson of Rancho Cordova, Calif.; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Frederick Anderson.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom’s memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. Friends may visit with the family from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Tom’s memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1054 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com.