John T. ‘Jack’ Adair Jr., 87, Korea vet, technician involved in the birth of the U.S. space program

John T. “Jack” Adair Jr., 87, of Lititz, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Luther Acres.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John T. Adair Sr. and Jennifer (Sivil) Adair. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Adair, the love of his life for 60 years.

Jack was an entrepreneur for most of his professional career and was one of the electronic technicians who was instrumental in the birth of the U.S. space program.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Jack was interested in woodworking, and collecting old trains and cars.

He is survived by his son: David J. Adair, husband of Cynthia (Eliason) Adair of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter: Kathy A. Ravegum, wife of Steven of New Holland; seven grandchildren: Nicholas Moore of Albuquerque, N.M.; Turner John Adair of Redmond, Wash..; Rachael Lugo of Willow Street; Jeffrey Benson of Glen Burnie, Md.; Jennifer Knoche of Annville; Justyana Sim of York Haven; Kylie Lupold of Etters; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Susan Lupold; and great-granddaughter: Juliet Benson.

Services will be private and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

