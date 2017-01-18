- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
John R. Joyce III, 73, Vietnam vet, self-employed rock mason, enjoyed dining out, time spent with family
John R. Joyce III, 73, Lititz, passed away suddenly on Jan. 10, 2017.
He was the husband of Bessie Joyce. He was born in Carlsbad, N.M., on March 7, 1943, a son of the late John R. and Elizabeth Joyce Jr.
He was a self-employed rock mason for many years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time with his family and eating out.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Kimberly wife of Jeremy Neville, Florida; grandchildren: Elijah August Neville and Bayleigh Autumn Neville; brother: Frank Joyce II; and a sister: Elizabeth Joyce.
Funeral services were held Jan. 18 at Rohland Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment was made in the National Cemetery at Fort Indiantown Gap with full military honors.
Rohland Funeral Home, Lebanon, had charge of the arrangements.
