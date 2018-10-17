Home   >   Obituaries   >   John Paul Fidler Jr., 27, Manheim, father of three

John Paul Fidler Jr., 27, Manheim, father of three

By on October 17, 2018

John Paul Fidler Jr., 27, of Manheim, passed away Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Hershey Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 29, 1991, in Lebanon.

Surviving are his wife: Amanda (Dunlap) Fidler; daughter: Rayne; sons: Remington and Wesson; and other special friends and family.

A celebration of his life will be held in the near future, details to be posted on Amanda’s Facebook page.

A special thanks to the staff at Hershey Medical HVI-CCU for their care of both John and his family.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be shared at cremationsocietyofpa.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *