John Paul Fidler Jr., 27, Manheim, father of three
John Paul Fidler Jr., 27, of Manheim, passed away Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Hershey Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 29, 1991, in Lebanon.
Surviving are his wife: Amanda (Dunlap) Fidler; daughter: Rayne; sons: Remington and Wesson; and other special friends and family.
A celebration of his life will be held in the near future, details to be posted on Amanda’s Facebook page.
A special thanks to the staff at Hershey Medical HVI-CCU for their care of both John and his family.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be shared at cremationsocietyofpa.com.
Joshua David Conklin, 5, playful and happy, loved Mickey Mouse and playing patty-cake
Joshua David Conklin, 5, of Brickerville, passed away peacefully, with...
-
Joan M. McEvoy, 75, nurse, retired from Luther Acres, St. James parishioner, enjoyed Miata rallies
Joan M. McEvoy, 75, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday,...
-
-
-
-
