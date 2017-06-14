Home   >   Obituaries   >   John Henry Brubaker, 94, farmer, school bus driver, married 75 years, attended Middle Creek COB

John Henry Brubaker, 94, farmer, school bus driver, married 75 years, attended Middle Creek COB

By on June 14, 2017

John Henry Brubaker, 94, of Lititz, passed away Monday, June 5, 2017, at Luther Acres.

Born in Elizabeth Township, he was the son of the late John B and Mary Burkholder Brubaker, and stepmother, Lizzie Metzler Brubaker. He was the husband of Orlena F. Stauffer Brubaker, and they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Feb. 14.

John was a farmer in Brickerville, and a school bus driver for 50 years. He was a member of Middle Creek Church of the Brethren in Lititz, where he taught an adult Sunday school class for many years.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children: Orlena S., wife of John Felpel, of Lititz; John W., husband of Jeanne Wert Witmer Brubaker, of Mount Joy; Dr. Paul E., husband of Sandra Hollinger Brubaker, of Manheim; Elaine S., wife of Glenn Noecker, of Bernville; Sharon S., wife of Andrew Acker, Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and a sister: Elizabeth, wife of William Martin, of Lititz.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law: Shirley G. Miller Brubaker; a great-granddaughter: Julie A. Shenk; a brother: H. Elmer Brubaker; and two sisters: Arlene Patches and Marian Miller.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m., in the Town Center Community Room at Luther Acres, 250 St. Luke Drive, Lititz, with the Rev. Paul W. Brubaker officiating. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.

If desired, memorial donations may be given to Luther Acres Caring Fund, via luthercare.org/giving/caring-fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to William P. Spence Funeral and Cremation Services, Manheim. Condolences and memories may be shared at SpenceFuneralServices.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *