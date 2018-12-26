John H. Grosh, 91, farmer, Wenger Feeds worker, great storyteller, collected pocket knives
John H. Grosh, 91, of Manheim, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Hellam Township, York County, he was the son of the late Harvey F. and Laura V. Hursh Grosh. He was the husband of the late Alta G. Hollinger Grosh for 67 years, prior to her passing on Aug. 15, 2018.
John was a 1945 graduate of the former Hellam High School. He was a longtime member of Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown. Prior to retiring in 1990, he was employed as a service technician by Wenger Feeds in Rheems for 13 years. Previously, he worked in sales for Longenecker’s Hatchery in Elizabethtown and earlier was a self-employed farmer in East Donegal Township
In addition to hunting and painting, John enjoyed collecting pocket knives. His family and all those that knew him will remember John as having an ability to tell a good story and possessing a great sense of humor.
He is survived by four children: J. Philip Grosh, husband of BJ Jennings, of York Haven; Pamela S. Grosh of Elizabethtown; John H. Jr., husband of Bea Gattuso Grosh, of Salunga; and Andrew L., husband of Sylvia Carlson Grosh, of Ukarumpa, Papua New Guinea; seven grandchildren: Katie H. Grosh, Erin M. Grosh, Hannah J. Grosh, Sarah G. Grosh Archer, Luke I. Grosh, John A. Grosh, and Katie E. (Lizzie) Grosh; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Blanche C., wife of Leroy Hertzler, of Mount Wolf; James A., husband of Shirley Grosh, of Palmyra; and Miriam E., wife of Clair Burkhart, of Cochranville.
He was preceded in death by a brother: Harvey F. Grosh, and Harvey’s wife, Sylvia.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Hoffer Auditorium, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. There will be no viewing. Private interment will be in Chiques Cemetery, Manheim. The family will receive guests immediately following the service.
If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200, with a note for preference to the Kaluli Translation Project #993018.
To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Thursday, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Warrior wrestlers suffer first Section loss
Based on their records, the Warwick and Conestoga Valley wrestlers...
-
Mummau, Novak and Rohrer spark MC
When the Manheim Central boys dropped a 62-31 decision to...
-
First-place Warriors stretch win streak to five
Caleb Schmitz made a ton of big plays or the...
-
Warwick holds line on taxes, approves 2019 budget
There will be no tax hike next year in Warwick...
-
Daniel Jay Meck, 63, Gulf War vet, machine gunner, installed first ATMs on carrier ships
Daniel Jay Meck, of Lancaster, formerly of Lititz, entered life...
-
John H. Grosh, 91, farmer, Wenger Feeds worker, great storyteller, collected pocket knives
John H. Grosh, 91, of Manheim, formerly of Elizabethtown, went...
-
Christmas ‘back in the day’
Christmas memories from the past — some just a few...
-
Warrior wrestlers suffer first Section loss
Based on their records, the Warwick and Conestoga Valley...
-
Mummau, Novak and Rohrer spark MC
When the Manheim Central boys dropped a 62-31 decision...
-
First-place Warriors stretch win streak to five
Caleb Schmitz made a ton of big plays or...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Mary k Groff says:
-
Marianne says:
-
Tim B says: