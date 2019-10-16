John F. Buch, 91, LHS grad, WWII vet, owned Buch Funeral Home, community servant

John F. Buch, 91 of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late J. Edward and Esther Eckert Buch.

In 1946, John graduated from Lititz High School; and was a member of the 1945 only undefeated football team in the history of Lititz High.

John was the loving husband of Rosanna Kreider Buch, who died in May of 2004.

John was a licensed funeral director, and was the former owner and operator of Buch Funeral Home Inc., Manheim, which continues in operation today with additional locations in Mount Joy and Lititz. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. John was an active and faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim.

In his early years, he was very active in the Manheim Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for his efforts from Lions Clubs International. He was a member of the Manheim Masonic Lodge # 587, the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Reading Consistory, and Tall Cedars of Lebanon Forrest # 27.

John humbly served Manheim and the surrounding areas during his time supervising the funeral home with a kind gentle spirit. John was known throughout the community for his quick wit, being able to make friends easily, and knowing how everyone in the community were related. He had a deep passion for his family and the Manheim Community.

Surviving is a son: J. David Buch of Hanover; a daughter: Karen B., wife of Justin J. Scheuchenzuber, of Hanover Park, Ill.; four granddaughters: Emily M., wife of Justin Stubbs of Naperville, Ill.; Amy M. Scheuchenzuber of Hanover Park. Ill.; Jenna R. Buch; Madyson N. Buch both of Hanover Park, Ill.; two great-granddaughters: Olivia R. Stubbs, Abigail A. Stubbs; and a sister-in-law: Cynthia Buch of Lititz.

Preceding him in death is a sister: Margaret L. Harris; a brother; James Buch; and a twin brother: Robert E. Buch.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John’s funeral service in the Hoffer Auditorium at the Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, on Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. There will be a viewing in the chapel on Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment for family and friends will be on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Chiques Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim.

To honor John’s memory, those desiring may send contributions to the Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

