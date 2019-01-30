John Elwood Hess, 89, Warwick bus driver, potato farmer, enjoyed bowling, Philadelphia sports fan

John Elwood Hess, 89, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at home after a brief illness.

He was born in Warwick Township to the late John S. and Florence B. (Brubaker) Hess, and was the husband of Patsy (Wolf) Hess, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.

He was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church. John was a potato farmer; he was also a bus driver for Warwick School District for 38 years before retiring. He enjoyed bowling, local sports, especially Philly sports, and was involved in local farm organizations.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by six children: Dennis E., husband of Darlene (Ginder) Hess of Lititz; Douglas L., husband of Christine (Pinto) Hess of Stevens; Judy, wife of Randy Garber of Akron; Dean Hess of Lititz; Beverly, wife of Roger Landis of Strasburg; Barbara, wife of Neil Weidman of Lititz; a son-in-law: Clark Stauffer; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Arlene Turman of Mechanicburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Lucille Stauffer; and five siblings: Richard Hess, James Hess, Mary Lefever, Anna Mae Brubaker, Mabel Lauver.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.