John B. Mitchell, Highland Presbyterian member, traveler, skilled in numerous hobbies
John B. Mitchell, Lititz, passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Hospice and Community Care.
Born in Springfield, Mo., he was the son of the late Ruth (Andrews) and Bernard Dorsey Mitchell. He was happily married for over 50 years to the late Judy (Bangert) Mitchell.
John was a loving father and grandfather, as well as a being a special uncle. He will be greatly missed.
John lived across the world. John attended and graduated from the University of Missouri. He received his law degree from the American University in Washington, D.C. He traveled extensively. He enjoyed woodworking, golf and was a lifelong learner. There wasn’t a hobby that John did not become an expert in: beekeeping, wine and beer making as well as woodcarving. John was on the Board of Manheim Township Emergency Medical Services. He was a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
John is survived by his children: Dan Mitchell (Karen) of Lancaster, Diane Harris of Lititz; two grandchildren: Wyatt Mitchell and Michael Harris; his sister: Shirley Briggs of Littleton, Colo.; several nieces and nephews, where he had a special place in his heart for his niece, Katrina Mitchell.
In addition to his wife Judy, John was preceded in death by his sister: Joy Mitchell
A memorial service was held June 2 at Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moravian Manor Benevolent Fund, Moravian Manor Campus, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Kimberly Mannon Is Your Trusted Gateway Realtor
Whether you are buying or selling property, the name you...
-
The Log Cabin Offers Fresh Flavors in an Idyllic Outdoor Setting
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin. As...
-
Joyce E. Lingle (service information)
Joyce E. Lingle, 76, of Lewistown, formerly of Lititz, was...
-
M. Elizabeth (Betty) Diem, 99, co-owned Diem’s Market Basket, Manheim Township teacher
M. Elizabeth (Betty) Diem, 99, a resident of Brethren Village,...
-
Dorothy S. Enck, 101, worked at Badorf Shoe, Enck’s Texaco, great cook, loved to travel
Dorothy S. Enck, 101, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday,...
-
John B. Mitchell, Highland Presbyterian member, traveler, skilled in numerous hobbies
John B. Mitchell, Lititz, passed away on Sunday, May 27,...
-
Robert L. West Sr., 88, truck driver, enjoyed making birdhouses, spending time in the mountains
Robert L. West Sr., 88, of Lititz, went to meet...
-
Kimberly Mannon Is Your Trusted Gateway Realtor
Whether you are buying or selling property, the name...
-
The Log Cabin Offers Fresh Flavors in an Idyllic Outdoor Setting
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin....
-
Joyce E. Lingle (service information)
Joyce E. Lingle, 76, of Lewistown, formerly of Lititz,...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Sandi F Styer says: