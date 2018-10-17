Home   >   Obituaries   >   Joan M. McEvoy, 75, nurse, retired from Luther Acres, St. James parishioner, enjoyed Miata rallies

Joan M. McEvoy, 75, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 after a sudden illness.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Micken) Yeager. Joan and her husband, Thomas P. McEvoy, would have been married 53 years on Oct. 16.

A 1961 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Joan completed nursing school and became an LPN in the psychiatric wing of St. Joseph Hospital. Joan retired from Luther Acres at the age 71 after 26 years of nursing / administrative medical records.

Joan was a faithful and active parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, where she assisted with funeral luncheons, the bazaar,bingo, and enjoyed many other functions.

She was very loving, caring, and always put others first. Joan adored her grandchildren, enjoyed family gatherings, and the many vacations to the beach in the Outer Banks.

Joan and Tom enjoyed participating in the PACE Miata Club rallies and gatherings.

In addition to her loving husband: Tom; Joan is survived by their four sons: Brian McEvoy, Lititz; Sean McEvoy, East Petersburg; Kevin McEvoy, husband of Sheila (Sipe), Lititz; and Craig McEvoy, husband of Jessica (Hess), East Petersburg; and six grandchildren: Skylar, Alayna, Lexi, Carly, Kayla and Chase McEvoy.

Services were held Oct. 17 at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, with The Rev. James O’Blaney C.Ss.R. as celebrant. Entombment followed in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.

