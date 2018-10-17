Joan M. McEvoy, 75, nurse, retired from Luther Acres, St. James parishioner, enjoyed Miata rallies
Joan M. McEvoy, 75, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 after a sudden illness.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Micken) Yeager. Joan and her husband, Thomas P. McEvoy, would have been married 53 years on Oct. 16.
A 1961 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Joan completed nursing school and became an LPN in the psychiatric wing of St. Joseph Hospital. Joan retired from Luther Acres at the age 71 after 26 years of nursing / administrative medical records.
Joan was a faithful and active parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, where she assisted with funeral luncheons, the bazaar,bingo, and enjoyed many other functions.
She was very loving, caring, and always put others first. Joan adored her grandchildren, enjoyed family gatherings, and the many vacations to the beach in the Outer Banks.
Joan and Tom enjoyed participating in the PACE Miata Club rallies and gatherings.
In addition to her loving husband: Tom; Joan is survived by their four sons: Brian McEvoy, Lititz; Sean McEvoy, East Petersburg; Kevin McEvoy, husband of Sheila (Sipe), Lititz; and Craig McEvoy, husband of Jessica (Hess), East Petersburg; and six grandchildren: Skylar, Alayna, Lexi, Carly, Kayla and Chase McEvoy.
Services were held Oct. 17 at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, with The Rev. James O’Blaney C.Ss.R. as celebrant. Entombment followed in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
The Penguin Hotel Gets Dressed Up for Halloween
All decorated for fall, the Penguin Hotel is the fun...
-
Kimberly Mannon Is Your Trusted Gateway Realtor
Whether you are buying or selling property, the name you...
-
Behn’s two goals boost Warwick in L-L quarters
Sophomore Emily Behn is a weapon for Warwick’s field hockey...
-
Warwick boys claim L-L title
Before Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys’ cross country meet at Ephrata...
-
Supersophomore
McCracken throws for L-L record 530 yards in Warwick’s big...
-
Joshua David Conklin, 5, playful and happy, loved Mickey Mouse and playing patty-cake
Joshua David Conklin, 5, of Brickerville, passed away peacefully, with...
-
Joan M. McEvoy, 75, nurse, retired from Luther Acres, St. James parishioner, enjoyed Miata rallies
Joan M. McEvoy, 75, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday,...
-
The Penguin Hotel Gets Dressed Up for Halloween
All decorated for fall, the Penguin Hotel is the...
-
Kimberly Mannon Is Your Trusted Gateway Realtor
Whether you are buying or selling property, the name...
-
Behn’s two goals boost Warwick in L-L quarters
Sophomore Emily Behn is a weapon for Warwick’s field...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Amanda says:
-
Andrea Brendict says:
-
Pete Labella says: