Joan L. Stoltzfus, 84, Hess Bros. Fruit worker, Salem UMC member, enjoyed nature walks
Joan “Joanne” L. Stoltzfus, 84, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (McCreary) Kofroth.
Joan was a devout member of Salem United Methodist Church in Rothsville for her entire adult life. She also liked to read. Joan enjoyed spending her free time outdoors, taking walks and seeing wildlife. Joan loved “going to the mountains” in Potter County and spending time with family and friends. She was employed for 34 years at and retired from Hess Bros. Fruit Company.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 66 years: Manny Stoltzfus of Lititz; her children: Deb Siefken, wife of Ralph, of Orrtanna; Denise Smith, wife of Ricky, of Lancaster; and Wayne Stoltzfus, husband of Joyce, of Lititz; her grandchildren: Janelle Stoltzfus, significant other of Jon Smith, of Lititz; and Brent Stoltzfus, husband of Maggie, of Lititz; and great-grandchildren: Riley, Kelsey, and Gracie.
Joan was the last of nine children, in addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters and six brothers.
A public graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Joan’s memory may be made to a charitable foundation of your choice.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
-
-
