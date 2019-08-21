Jimmy L. Hess, 68, USAF vet, Armstrong worker, Christian, enjoyed the wilderness
Jimmy L. Hess, 68, of Manheim, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He was the husband of Michelle M. (Bachman) Hess for 37 years. Born Nov. 16, 1950, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Raymond W. and Gerna W. (Fry) Hess and was of the Christian faith.
Jimmy served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1972 as a civil engineer lineman. He was employed by Armstrong World Industries-Lancaster Plant. He enjoyed the wilderness until his illness.
Also surviving is his son: Justin Lee Hess, husband of Dana (Kreider) Hess, of Columbia; and siblings: Jay Hess, husband of Sharon (Greenawalt) Hess, of Mountville; Jeffrey Hess, of Washington Boro; Shelva Hess, of Washington Boro; and Shirla, wife of Donald Schober, of Peach Bottom.
He was also preceded in death by a brother: Jack L. Hess.
Services were held Aug. 17 at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, Millersville,. Interment will be held privately by the family in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery with military honors.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial remembrances can be made in Jimmy’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, at hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
To submit an online condolence, visit scheidfuneralhome.com.
