Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jessel R. Anderson Sr., 71, Manheim Central teacher and basketball coach, enjoyed golfing

Jessel R. Anderson Sr., 71, Manheim Central teacher and basketball coach, enjoyed golfing

By on July 19, 2017

Jessel R. Anderson Sr., 71, of 410 General Sutter Ave., Lititz, died July 8, 2017, at Lancaster General Hospital.

He was the husband of Carolyn Hollinger Anderson. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in November. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Rosalie Kimmons Anderson, of Bethlehem, and the late Clyde Anderson.

He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. He retired in 1999 as a teacher in the health and physical education department of the Manheim Central School District, where he was employed for 32 years. He coached basketball at Manheim Central for 30 years. He coached intramurals, coached the Marine Corps. physical fitness teams, timed track meets and enjoyed playing sports, especially golf, pocket billiards, and chess. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Columbia/Middletown Elks Lodge #1074.

Surviving besides his wife and mother, is a son: Jessel R. Jr., husband of Amy Anderson, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Evan; and a sister: Judy, wife of Earl Shive, of Bath.

He was predeceased by a brother: Robert “Gump” Anderson; and a sister: Linda Hollingsworth.

Services were held July 18 at Silver Spring Cemetery, with the Rev. Ann Osborne officiating.

The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Jessel’s memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. Condolences and memories may be shared at cwkraftfh.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *