- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Jessel R. Anderson Sr., 71, Manheim Central teacher and basketball coach, enjoyed golfing
Jessel R. Anderson Sr., 71, of 410 General Sutter Ave., Lititz, died July 8, 2017, at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was the husband of Carolyn Hollinger Anderson. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in November. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Rosalie Kimmons Anderson, of Bethlehem, and the late Clyde Anderson.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. He retired in 1999 as a teacher in the health and physical education department of the Manheim Central School District, where he was employed for 32 years. He coached basketball at Manheim Central for 30 years. He coached intramurals, coached the Marine Corps. physical fitness teams, timed track meets and enjoyed playing sports, especially golf, pocket billiards, and chess. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Columbia/Middletown Elks Lodge #1074.
Surviving besides his wife and mother, is a son: Jessel R. Jr., husband of Amy Anderson, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Evan; and a sister: Judy, wife of Earl Shive, of Bath.
He was predeceased by a brother: Robert “Gump” Anderson; and a sister: Linda Hollingsworth.
Services were held July 18 at Silver Spring Cemetery, with the Rev. Ann Osborne officiating.
The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Jessel’s memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. Condolences and memories may be shared at cwkraftfh.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 1
-
A new vision for downtown Lititz
Borough council will vote on zoning changes next week By...
-
Henry N. Rosenfeld, 85, Korea vet, KLB masonry worker, on Lititz Christian School board
Henry N. Rosenfeld, 85, of Manheim, died peacefully at home...
-
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, Lititz H.S. grad, worked at Alcoa, enjoyed crocheting and needlework
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday,...
-
Robert B. Fraelich Jr., 88, Korea vet, Armstrong World Industries retiree, Philly sports fan
Robert B. “Buck” Fraelich Jr., 88, of Lititz, passed away...
-
Jessel R. Anderson Sr., 71, Manheim Central teacher and basketball coach, enjoyed golfing
Jessel R. Anderson Sr., 71, of 410 General Sutter Ave.,...
-
Hazel E. Buckwalter, 97, Miller Portrait Studio photographer, published inspirational writer
Hazel E. Buckwalter, 97, of Lititz, and formerly of Ephrata,...
-
Lucille G. Buckwalter, 86, long-time Red Cross Volunteer, active at Lancaster COB, enjoyed gardening
Lucille G. Buckwalter, 86, of Moravian Manor, Lititz, passed away...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
- June 7, 2017
- 1
-
A new vision for downtown Lititz
Borough council will vote on zoning changes next week...
-
Henry N. Rosenfeld, 85, Korea vet, KLB masonry worker, on Lititz Christian School board
Henry N. Rosenfeld, 85, of Manheim, died peacefully at...
-
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, Lititz H.S. grad, worked at Alcoa, enjoyed crocheting and needlework
Dorothy C. Lehn, 90, of Lititz, died peacefully on...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
- June 7, 2017
- 1
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
-
Teresa says:
-
Gina Yoder says: