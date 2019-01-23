Jesse Brubaker Dourte, 95, pastor, farmer, enjoyed gardening, woodworking, singing, and family

Jesse Dourte, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at Juniper Village, Mount Joy.

Born and raised in the Manheim area, he was the son of the late Monroe and Susie Brubaker Dourte.

He was a member of Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church in Mount Joy. After graduating from Messiah Bible College and being ordained, he pastored Brethren in Christ Churches for 29 years, including Speedwell Heights and Mastersonville; Rosebank, Kansas; and an interim at Dallas Center, Iowa. He also graduated from Myerstown Evangelical School of Theology in 1977.

He will be remembered for his generous spirit, whether it was lending a helping hand, or in later years, always having something to give you each time you visited. His hobbies included caring for fruit trees, beekeeping, raising miniature donkeys, gardening, chair caning, woodworking and singing. The Dourtes are a singing family. Paramount in his life, however, was his relationship with his Maker and his concern that no one would miss heaven. He and Wilma prayed daily for each family member, leaving a great legacy by their Christian faith and service.

He is survived by his wife: Wilma Herr Dourte, with whom he celebrated 71 years of marriage last April; a brother: Victor and wife, Lois, Sun City, Ariz. Also surviving are children: Maxine, wife of Luther Schwartz, Manheim; Loine, wife of Rev. James Hain, Roanoke, Va.; Marjorie, wife of Franklin Groff, Manheim; Colleen, wife of Dr. David Bradstreet, Norristown; Nevin Dourte, husband of Doneen Ruhl, Manheim; and Jeseen, wife of Troy Bauman, Lititz. In addition to their children are 21 grandchildren (four of whom preceded him in death); and 30 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at Speedwell Heights Church, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Home, Manheim.