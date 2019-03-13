Jerry J. Savoca, 82, Alsam Shoe owner, DINKLES band show creator, cherished his family
Jerry J. Savoca passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 82.
Born in Kutztown, he was the son of Sam and Catherine Savoca. The family moved to Lititz when Jerry was a young boy where he lived for the rest of his life. He attended Lititz High School and Lancaster Catholic High School.
Jerry married Janet Amand Savoca, with whom he would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on April 23. Surviving along with his wife are two sons: Joseph E., married to Debra Savoca, of Lancaster, and their children: Angela and Maura; and Jeffrey D., married to Christine Savoca, of Mount Joy, and their children, Matthew and Stacie.
Jerry was a self-employed businessperson his entire life, joining his father as a young man at the Alsam Shoe Manufacturing Company of Lititz, where he continued as an owner until the early 1980s. After Alsam, he and his wife, Janet, founded UP-FRONT Footwear, Inc. where they created and branded the DINKLES marching band shoe, widely distributed and worn by marching bands around the world to this day. They founded the company during a time when the manufacturing and distribution of domestic product was on a downturn, but by designing new and innovative products, and traveling throughout the country to personally promote them, the company prospered and remains active today.
For all he accomplished, Jerry was by far most proud of his wife and family, including his four grandchildren. He considered his family his greatest achievement. We will all miss his daily calls inquiring, “Just wanted to call and see how you and the kids are and if everybody’s all right.” Without a doubt, his greatest joys in life were those occasions where his entire family was together in celebration. Of course it never hurt if that celebration was accompanied by a great Italian meal. His family and friends were his life and will miss him dearly.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, on Friday, March 15, at noon, with Rev. James J. O’Blaney as celebrant. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Final Commendation and Farewell will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry’s memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1054 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services. To send an online note of condolence, visit reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
-
