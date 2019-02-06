Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jere D. Haug, 66, MCHS grad, car dealer, Germania Band Club member, reader

Jere D. Haug, 66, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Dorothy Coleman Haug. He was the loving husband of Dana L. Rhoads, and they would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in June.

Jere was a car dealer in the Lancaster County area. He graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1971 and Millersville University in 1975. Jere was a member of the Germania Band Club, Manheim and he enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, history and he loved to spend time with his family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children: Justin, husband of Sara Haug of Manheim; Kyla Rhoads of Lititz; Jordan Rhoads of Manheim; and a grandson: Chase Kuhns.

He was preceded in death by two siblings: John Leo Haug and Katherine H. Hetrich.

A celebration of Jere’s life will be held at the Germania Band Club, 41 S. Pitt St., Manheim, on Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jere’s memory to The Gift of Life Foundation, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.

