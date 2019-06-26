Jeffrey Lee Houser, 64, First Capitol Insulation VP, enjoyed hunting in Potter County

Jeffrey Lee Houser, 64, of Lancaster, formerly of Rothsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Ooltewah, Tenn.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Richard R. and Jane (Shreiner) Houser.

Jeffrey was vice president of estimating for First Capitol Insulation, York. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He especially enjoyed spending time in Potter County.

Jeffrey is survived by six children: Shauna Houser; Shane, husband of Rachel Houser; Shanon, husband of Tara Houser; Anthony Houser; Tatiana Houser; Jacqueline Houser; the mother of his children: Shirley Houser; six grandchildren; and two brothers: Barry Houser; and James, husband of Sue Houser.

Services were held June 22 from Stradling Funeral Home, Akron. Interment was private

