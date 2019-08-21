Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, truck driver, kind and generous, enjoyed yearly beach trips, holiday baking
Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Born in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Hawkins Sr. and Betty Claire Doyle Hawkins. He was the loving husband of Susan (Trout) Hawkins, with whom he shared 19 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Hempfield High School. Jeff was a truck driver by trade working most recently for a local grain company.
He was a gentle, loving, hardworking husband, father, and friend. The kindest of men who would’ve given you the shirt off his back. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, yearly beach trips, camping, fishing and hunting. Jeff also enjoyed baking for the family during the holidays.
He lived his life as a faithful believer and committed follower of Christ.
In addition to his wife: Susan; and stepfather: Donald Sechler; he is survived by his children: Charlene (Tim) Gonzalez, Nathan Hawkins, John T. Smithson, Sandra (Shawn Ansel), and Jerry J. (Marie) Lawlor. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren six great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Charles Hawkins (Tami), Dale Hawkins (Dawn), Freda Shelley (Dave), Ann Peterson (Jeff), Kenny “Hawkins” Burkholder (Mel), Mary Gott (Karl); and 80 nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
