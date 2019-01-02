Jeannette M. Ashton, 90, Moravian Manor resident, Bell of PA worker, U.M. church member
Jeannette M. (Gregory) Ashton, 90, of Wilkes Barre, passed away at Moravian Manor, Lititz, on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Born in Laurel Run, Jeannette was the daughter of the late Leonard and Elsie (Lewis) Gregory. She was the loving wife of William O. Ashton, with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage.
After graduating from James M. Coughlin High School in 1945, Jeannette went to work for Bell of Pennsylvania for 38 years, where she held numerous positions in the Kingston area. She was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a longtime member of the former First United Methodist Church, Wilkes Barre, and was currently a member of Dorranceton United Methodist Church, Kingston.
In addition to her husband: William; Jeannette is survived by her two children: Scott W. Ashton, husband of Kathy, of Durham, N.C.; and Beth Ann Herbert, wife of Edward, of Lititz; grandchildren: Kristen Scarbro, wife of Kyle; Matthew Ashton; Dylan Herbert; Maura Ashton; and Dustin Herbert; three great-grandsons; a sister: Carol Borland; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeannette was preceded in death by sisters: Dorothy Phillips and Nellie Lewis.
Memorial services for Jeannette will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Dorranceton United Methodist Church, 549 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. There will be a brief time to greet the family at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Jeannette’s memory be made to Moravian Manor for the Benevolent Care Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
