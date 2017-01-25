Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jeanne Hutton Preisendanz, 89, bank teller, mother of four, Lititz Moravian Church member, enjoyed traveling

Jeanne Hutton Preisendanz, 89, of Lititz, formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Luther Acres.

She was the wife of the late Edward Snyder Preisendanz, who passed away June 23, 2016. Born in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Edna Albert Hutton.

Jeanne had been a homemaker, being devoted to raising her four children. She had also worked as a bank teller in years past as well as a public school elementary teacher for several years.

A woman of great faith, she was a devoted member of Lititz Moravian Church, where she, with her husband, were instrumental in helping refugees from Myanmar/Burma settle in the United States. While residing in Delaware, she and her husband were long-time members of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered with the Delaware Mental Health Association.

Jeanne enjoyed traveling with her husband to Germany, Holland, and western Europe over the years. She was an avid bird watcher, enjoying the Middle Creek Wildlife Area in Stevens. She also enjoyed biking, hiking, and had played the flute and the piano. Her greatest treasure was her family, always having a that special twinkle in her eye for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jeanne is survived by her children and their families: Edward H. of Wilmington, Del.; The Rev. David M. of Elmira, N.Y.; and Nancy J. Preisendanz of Iowa City, Iowa; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law: Judi Preisendanz.

She was preceded in death by her son: J. Daniel Preisendanz, who passed away in 2005; and her sister: Joanne Ash.

Services were held Jan. 21 at Lititz Moravian Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, make contributions in Jeanne’s memory to Lititz Moravian Church, Book of Remembrance, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543; or to LutherCare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.

