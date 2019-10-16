Jeanette B. Bear, 87, Rothsville H.S. grad, Trinity EC secretary and member, avid flower gardener

Jeanette B. Bear, 87, of Lititz, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Moravian Manor.

Born in Manheim Township, she was the daughter of the late Frank S. and Susan Haugh Bender. Jeanette was the loving wife of Frederick E. Bear, and they observed their 68th wedding anniversary in June of this year.

For over 20 years Jeanette served as secretary for Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz; and was a faithful and active member of the church for over 50 years. She also assisted the church as Sunday school teacher and served as Women’s Missionary Society president.

She was a 1950 graduate of the former Rothsville High School. Jeanette and Fred traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe over the years. She enjoyed reading and flower gardening. Jeanette was kind and thoughtful, had a true servant’s heart, and was willing to help anyone she could throughout her life.

Surviving in addition to her husband: Fred; are two daughters: Melinda S., wife of Mark Elmer of Brickerville; Jennifer M. Landis of Lititz; a son: Lyndon F., husband of Charlotte Bear of Robesonia; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Donald, husband of Theresa Bender of Ephrata; Dennis, husband of Doris Bender of Fredericksburg; and a sister: Audrey Bollinger of Lititz.

Preceding her in death are two brothers: Glenn and Gary Bender.

Services were held Oct. 12 at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz. . Interment was in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Jeanette’s memory to: Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church Mission Fund, 44 E. Orange St., P. O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.