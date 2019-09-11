Jeanette Adair, 95, Warner-Lambert worker, enjoyed travel, spending time with her family

Jeanette L. Adair, 95, of Lititz, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Edith (Forney) Longenecker, and the wife of the late Norman P. Adair, who passed in 2014.

Jeanette was a long-time employee of Warner-Lambert, where she worked in the Listerine department. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and dining out. Family was her everything, and she cherished the time she had with her grandchildren and loved getting together with her siblings. Caring and generous, she and her husband opened their home to many people over the years. She was always one to do things her own way and on her own terms.

She is survived by her loving children; son, Anthony Adair and his wife, Deb: and daughter, Claudia Stuber; five grandchildren: Josh Adair (Amy), Sarah Heuyard, April Simmons, Marc Pizzola (Susan), and Brandon Pizzola (Cecilie); and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Charlotte Huber, Forney Longenecker, and Marlin Longenecker.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her beloved husband: Norman; and siblings: Miriam Hershey, Mae Hosler, and Ira S. Longenecker.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the care of Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.