Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jean Marie Bitts, 83, F&M and M.U. food worker, history buff, sang in Zion Lutheran church choir

Jean Marie Bitts, 83, F&M and M.U. food worker, history buff, sang in Zion Lutheran church choir

By on January 2, 2019

Jean Marie Bitts, 83, of Manheim, died on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, with her daughter by her side.

Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Marie Elizabeth Ulmer Helman. She was the loving wife of Jacob Bitts, who died in 2011. Her first husband was the late Benjamin Franklin Ney Jr., who died in 1972.

Jean was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church, Manheim, where she was in the choir. She worked in the food service department at both Millersville and Franklin & Marshall College before retirement. Jean was a history buff who loved to be told jokes, and was a fan of Aaron Rodgers. Coloring and spending time with her grand- and great-grandchildren were her passion.

Surviving is a daughter: Donna M. Seiverling, of Manheim, fiancé of Tracy Webb, of Palm Desert, Calif.; two grandchildren: Brittany, wife of Tylar Stauffer, of Lititz; Andrew Seiverling, companion of Emily Doerschuk, of Manheim; one great-grandson: Carson Andrew Stauffer, at home; and one sister: Betty Jane Helman, of Minersville.

Preceding her in death are three brothers: Harold, Carl, and James Helman.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a small gathering in Jean’s memory on, Friday, Jan. 11, at Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church, 2 S. Hazel St., Manheim, 11 a.m.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *