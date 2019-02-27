Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jean A. Depew, 90, VA retiree, Bethel Baptist Church member, enjoyed entertaining, reading

Jean A. Depew, 90, of Manheim and formerly of Peekskill, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Born in Peekskill, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth Weeks Jessup. Jean retired after 30 years as a personnel specialist for the Veterans Administration. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Manheim and a former member of Woodlawn Christian Fellowship, Hyattsville, Md., where she was involved with the Women of Woodlawn (WOW) Bible study group. Her interests included reading, gardening, needlework and church activities. Jean also enjoyed entertaining and she loved to spend time with her family.

Surviving are two children: Steven, husband of Joyce Depew of Colora, Md.; and Debra Cornelius of Manheim; two grandchildren: Stacey Chambers and Christopher Depew; three-great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by a daughter: Sharon Depew; and a son-in-law: Ed Cornelius.

Services were held Feb. 23 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Penn Township.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jean’s memory to Grace Family Ministries, Inc., 143 Main St., Ashland, PA 17921.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

