Jay R. Frey, 88, Army vet, quiet and sensitive man; generous, with a servant’s heart

Jay R. Frey, 88, a resident of Landis Homes, Lititz, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.

He was the son of the late Roy R. and Ethel W. (Shank) Frey.

Jay proudly served our country in the United States Army. Being a man of few words but detailed in thought, Jay was able to accomplish many things. He was a quiet and sensitive man and will always be remembered as generous with a servant’s heart.

Jay is survived by a sister: Joyce F. Snyder of East Petersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two siblings: H. Jere Frey, and K. Elaine Longenecker.

Services were held May 28 at Calvary Church, Lancaster. Interment will be private.

To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Home, Manheim.