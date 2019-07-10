Jay Marlin Eberly, 86, MCHS grad, USAF vet, AMP retiree, Mt. Joy councilman, antique car fanatic

Jay Marlin Eberly, 86, of Mount Joy, passed away quietly on July 6, 2019 at home with Hospice Care.

Born in Rapho Township on May 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Park N. and Mary Detwiler Eberly.

Jay graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1952. He was a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a flight mechanic and flew co-pilot on C119s and C-121s (“Connies”) from 1952 to 1956. He served in the U.S Air Force Reserve & Air National Guards from 1956 until his retirement in 1973. Jay worked for the Pennsylvania Scale Company, The Red Rose Dairy and as a tool and Die maker in research and development for 34 years at AMP, Inc., retiring in 1997.

Community involvement was very important to Jay. He served on Mount Joy Borough Council and Zoning Board, Mount Joy R.E.A.C.H., Winterfest committee, Main Street Streetscape committee, and design committee, National Register Historic District Inventory team, and parking committee. Jay was instrumental in starting the Taste of Mount Joy car show. He also was tri-chairperson of the Mount Joy Susquicentennial committee and was a life member of the Mount Joy Area Historical Society, where he was treasurer for 12 years.

Antique cars were a passion of Jay’s. He won many awards with the 1933 Plymouth that he restored. At the time of his death, he was restoring a 1934 Chrysler Airflow. Jay was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Hershey Region AACA, Lancaster Red Rose Antique Auto Club, Airflow Club of America and Plymouth Owners Club of America. He was past president of both the Henry Eberle Cemetery Association and the Eberly Family Cemetery in Durlach.

In his spare time, Jay enjoyed building hit-and-miss engines, woodworking (making many pieces of furniture for his home), gardening, collecting Mount Joy and Eisenhower memorabilia and stamps. Known as the neighborhood handyman, he could repair just about anything and was always ready to lend a helping hand to others.

Jay is survived by his wife: Mary Kathryn Landvater, and they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Dec. 26, 2018. He is also survived by two daughters: Brenda L. Kready, married to David Kready; and Linda L. Eberly, both of Mount Joy; a granddaughter: Morgan Elizabeth Kready, Mount Joy; and a sister: Donna, married to David Lambert of Hampton, Va.

Jay was predeceased by a grandson: Aaron Michael Kready; brothers: James, Leroy, Ronald, and Galen; and sisters: Jean Eberly and Joyce Kuhns.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 37 E. Main St., Mount Joy (please use the entrance at the rear of the church) on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank all of Jay’s caregivers: Monika, Irina, Jennifer, Heather, and Sonya, and everyone from Compassus Hospice Care who provided comfort for Jay and his family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jay’s memory to the Mount Joy Area Historical Society, PO Box 152, Mount Joy, PA 17552.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy.