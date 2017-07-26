Home   >   Obituaries   >   Janet L. Groff, 84, mother of five, worked on the family farm, loved the beach

Janet L. Groff, 84, formerly of Manheim and Lititz, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday morning, July 20, 2017, at Brethren Village in Lancaster.

Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ida May Flory Haldeman. She was the loving wife of the late William D. Groff for 61 years before his passing in 2016.

Janet was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster where she had served as a nursery helper and on the visitation ministry team. She was a 1951 graduate of the former Manheim High School. Although she was employed as a secretary by various companies in the Manheim area, her favorite job was working with poultry on their family farm.

In addition to spending time at the beach and swimming, Janet and Bill enjoyed doing things with other couples, such as playing miniature golf and playing games. However, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children: Randy Groff of Dallas, Texas; Deb, wife of Randy Youndt; Gini, wife of Dennis Hummer; and Sue, wife of Jeff Enck, all of Lititz; eight grandchildren: Erin Youndt Perigo, Josh Hummer, Jordan Youndt, Kristen Hummer Fetter, Ryan Hummer, Jeffrey Enck Jr., Zach Enck, and Lexi Enck; and six great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son: Barry Groff.

The family expresses appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Terrace Crossing and Brook Place North at Brethren Village.

A memorial service was held July 23 at Grace Church, Lititz. Private interment was in Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery, Lititz.

Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Wycliffe Bible Translators, 11221 John Wycliffe Blvd., Orlando, FL 32832, earmarked Ministry of Randy Groff.

To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. William P. Spence Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

