Janet E. Bosma, 71, Lititz, mother of three
Janet E. “Jan” Bosma, 71, of Lititz died peacefully into the presence of her Lord on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Walpack, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Donald and Alvina Black Fuller. She was the loving wife of James R. “Jim” Bosma and they celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in November.
Please visit one of Jan’s favorite Bible verses: 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three children: Michael Jr., husband of Alicia Esposito Tidaback, of Dingmans Ferry; Wendy, wife of Jason Westling, of Wantage, N.J.; and Elizabeth, wife of Donald Rochow Jr., of Lititz; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother: John Fuller; and a sister: Jean Straile.
Services were held Feb. 4 at Buch Funeral Home, Lititz. Interment was in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery, Warwick Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jan’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, assisted Janet’s family with the arrangements.
-
