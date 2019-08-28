Jane S. Kreider, 92, Lititz High School grad, 1945 Queen of the Candles, mother of five

Jane S. Kreider, 92, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Moravian Manor, where she resided for seven years.

Her husband, Ray B. Kreider, died in May 1996. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Hattie (Singer) Martin.

She was a graduate of Lititz High School in 1945, was a cheerleader, recipient of the American Legion School Award, and reigned as Queen of the Candles that year.

She is survived by two sons: Kurt, husband of Deb, of Lititz; and K. Barney, husband of Jody, of Lancaster; and two daughters: Karen, wife of David Mills, of Media; and Kay Landis, of Lititz; nine grandchildren: Brad, Todd, Hilary, Casey, Cory, Abby, Andy, Ronni, and Samantha; and seven great-grandchildren: Kelsey, Kendall, Evan, Hannah, Jack, Sophia, and Jameson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son: Kent; two sisters: Beryl Bard and Margaret Weaver; and a brother: Roger Martin.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Moravian Manor for their care of Jane over the last seven years. Also, a special thanks to Masonic Village Hospice and Chaplain Richard Theirolf.

At Jane’s request, there will be no service. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Moravian Manor Benevolent Fund, 300 W. Lemon St. Lititz, PA 17543.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.