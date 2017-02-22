- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
Jane R. Rannels, Lititz Meals on Wheels co-founder, Lititz Moravian member, Rannels’ Kettle Run donor
Jane R. Rannels 93, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at Luther Acres Retirement Community on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Harry and Mabel Eshleman Reinhold. Jane was the loving wife of Donald E. Rannels, who died in 2002.
Jane was a graduate of McCaskey High School where she graduated at the top of her class. She was a member of Lititz Moravian Congregation where she was involved in women’s fellowship circle, and many other activities.
She was a volunteer for the Lititz Meals on Wheels for 41 years, from its inception. Donald and Jane were also giving when it came to the environment, donating land which became Rannels’ Kettle Run. Jane loved dancing, traveling, being with her friends and helping her community.
Surviving is a son: Stephen R., husband of Sharon L. Rannels, Hershey; two daughters: Cathleen R. Rannels and companion, Mike Wall, Bethlehem; Anne M., wife of Bill Fox, Montrose, Colo.; one grandson: Jacob T., husband of Melissa Rannels; and a great-granddaughter: Vivienne Rannels, all of Costa Mesa, Calif.; five step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law: Bonnie G. Rannels, of Hershey.
Preceding her in death is a son: D. Eugene Rannels; and a sister: Ruth Reinhold.
Services were held Feb. 18 at Lititz Moravian Church. Interment followed at Moravian Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in Jane’s memory to Book of Remembrance, Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz PA, 17543; or a charity of one’s choice.
To send the family online condolences, visit buchfuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, assisted Jane’s family with the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
One Comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Latest News
-
John Longenecker and the Road-O-Plane
When it came to being a salesman, from an early...
- Posted February 24, 2017
- 0
- Showcase of Homes, February 23, 2017
-
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly...
-
Brighten Your Day with Breakfast at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
Wouldn’t you love to wake up to a healthy breakfast...
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for your Computer Needs
Do you have a new computer that you are not...
-
40 Years Ago in the Record Express: March 3, 1977
CBS’s Kuralt Visits Lititz — For 10 years, he has...
-
Rock Lititz Hotel: Designed to soften the presence of neighboring studio
The “big black box” in the middle of the Rock...
-
John Longenecker and the Road-O-Plane
When it came to being a salesman, from an...
- February 24, 2017
- 0
-
Showcase of Homes, February 23, 2017
- February 22, 2017
- 0
-
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and...
- February 22, 2017
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
John Colgan-Davis says:
-
matthew shannon says:
-
Corey says:
matthew shannon
February 22, 2017 at 8:50 am
I lost a dear friend and beautiful person. I attended her funeral and it was a wonderful celebration.