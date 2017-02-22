Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jane R. Rannels, Lititz Meals on Wheels co-founder, Lititz Moravian member, Rannels’ Kettle Run donor

Jane R. Rannels, Lititz Meals on Wheels co-founder, Lititz Moravian member, Rannels’ Kettle Run donor

By on February 22, 2017
LR20170223_obiRannelsJane

Jane R. Rannels 93, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at Luther Acres Retirement Community on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Harry and Mabel Eshleman Reinhold. Jane was the loving wife of Donald E. Rannels, who died in 2002.

Jane was a graduate of McCaskey High School where she graduated at the top of her class. She was a member of Lititz Moravian Congregation where she was involved in women’s fellowship circle, and many other activities.

She was a volunteer for the Lititz Meals on Wheels for 41 years, from its inception. Donald and Jane were also giving when it came to the environment, donating land which became Rannels’ Kettle Run. Jane loved dancing, traveling, being with her friends and helping her community.

Surviving is a son: Stephen R., husband of Sharon L. Rannels, Hershey; two daughters: Cathleen R. Rannels and companion, Mike Wall, Bethlehem; Anne M., wife of Bill Fox, Montrose, Colo.; one grandson: Jacob T., husband of Melissa Rannels; and a great-granddaughter: Vivienne Rannels, all of Costa Mesa, Calif.; five step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law: Bonnie G. Rannels, of Hershey.

Preceding her in death is a son: D. Eugene Rannels; and a sister: Ruth Reinhold.

Services were held Feb. 18 at Lititz Moravian Church. Interment followed at Moravian Cemetery, Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in Jane’s memory to Book of Remembrance, Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz PA, 17543; or a charity of one’s choice.

To send the family online condolences, visit buchfuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, assisted Jane’s family with the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

One Comment

  1. matthew shannon

    February 22, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I lost a dear friend and beautiful person. I attended her funeral and it was a wonderful celebration.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *