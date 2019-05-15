Jane L. Martin, 78, worked at Brownstown Elementary, Ephrata Legion, mother of four, cat lover
Jane L. Martin, 78, of Manheim, formerly of Brownstown, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.
Jane was married for 49 years to the late James A. Martin, who died June 16, 2009.
She was also preceded in death by her parents: the late John and Mary (Myers) Mellinger; and her sister: Joan Mellinger.
Jane is survived by four sons: Dean J. Martin of Lancaster; Terry L. Martin of Ephrata; Kurt J. Martin, husband of Jean, of Akron; and Kent J. Martin of Florida; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Jane worked as a cafeteria supervisor at Brownstown Elementary School and as a bartender at the American Legion in Ephrata for many years. She enjoyed gardening, classic cars (especially VWs), and loved caring for her many pet cats.
Services were held May 13 at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. Interment followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Northwest EMS celebrates National EMS Week with various events
Northwest EMS will host a variety of events the week...
-
Births – Reported May 16, 2019
BEILER, David Lee and Mary Ann, Honey Brook, a son,...
-
No tax hike in Warwick budget
The latest update to the Warwick School District 2019-20 general...
-
Meet the 2019 Queen of Candles Court
This year marks the 78th Queen of the Candles Pageant....
-
Edna J. Frasco, 86, Lititz, formerly of New York, mother of four, was married 65 years
Edna J. Frasco, 86, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23,...
-
Betty G. Glick, 86, Penn State fan, enjoyed dancing, supporting her grandkids’ activities
Betty G. Glick, 86, of Lititz, passed away on May...
-
James L. Keefer, 79, computer programmer, father of four, enjoyed puzzles and music
James L. Keefer, 79, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Manheim, went...
-
Northwest EMS celebrates National EMS Week with various events
Northwest EMS will host a variety of events the...
-
Births – Reported May 16, 2019
BEILER, David Lee and Mary Ann, Honey Brook, a...
-
No tax hike in Warwick budget
The latest update to the Warwick School District 2019-20...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Matthew Bartel says:
-
Jamie Ruoti says:
-
Evan says: