Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jane L. Martin, 78, worked at Brownstown Elementary, Ephrata Legion, mother of four, cat lover

Jane L. Martin, 78, worked at Brownstown Elementary, Ephrata Legion, mother of four, cat lover

By on May 15, 2019

Jane L. Martin, 78, of Manheim, formerly of Brownstown, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Jane was married for 49 years to the late James A. Martin, who died June 16, 2009.

She was also preceded in death by her parents: the late John and Mary (Myers) Mellinger; and her sister: Joan Mellinger.

Jane is survived by four sons: Dean J. Martin of Lancaster; Terry L. Martin of Ephrata; Kurt J. Martin, husband of Jean, of Akron; and Kent J. Martin of Florida; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Jane worked as a cafeteria supervisor at Brownstown Elementary School and as a bartender at the American Legion in Ephrata for many years. She enjoyed gardening, classic cars (especially VWs), and loved caring for her many pet cats.

Services were held May 13 at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. Interment followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata.

To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *