James L. Keefer, 79, computer programmer, father of four, enjoyed puzzles and music
James L. Keefer, 79, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with his Savior and Lord on Thursday evening, May 9, 2019 at Masonic Village of Elizabethtown following a brief illness.
Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Lester S. and Lois (McCulloh) Keefer. He was the husband of Sylvia (Shetter) Keefer for 59 years.
James was a member of E-town Grace Church, where he was a devoted Senior Saints Sunday school teacher. He started his career of computer programming as a manager at Elizabethtown College and later was known for working at Darrenkamps. James will be remembered for putting together puzzles and sharing them with others. In addition to puzzles, he also enjoyed music and reading.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: J. Scott Keefer, husband of Brenda, of Manheim; Steve A. Keefer of Oberlin; Brent A. Keefer of Elizabethtown; and Joel L. Keefer, husband of Jessica, of Jamestown, N.Y.; four grandchildren: Ashley Morris, wife of Nathan; Kendra Keefer; Aiden James Keefer; and Maggie Jo Keefer; three siblings: Inez Tomlinson of Manheim; Rosemary Keefer of Reading; and Lester S. Keefer Jr., husband of Nancy, of New Providence.
James was also preceded in death by two siblings: Helen Fackler and Samuel S. Keefer.
A memorial service will be held on Friday afternoon, May 17, at 3 p.m. at E-Town Grace Church, 305 Anchor Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private in Long Memorial United Methodist Cemetery, Neffsville. The family will receive guests during a visitation at the church on Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716 Federal Way, WA 98063; or to the E-town Grace Church Deacon Fund, at the above address.
To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the funeral beginning May 18, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Home, Manheim.
