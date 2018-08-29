James L. Gehman, 90, owned Gehman Carpet Service, avid outdoorsman, family man
James L. Gehman, 90, of Lititz, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.
Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Edwin and Sarah (Weaver) Gehman. James was the husband of Olga (Yentsch) Gehman, with whom he celebrated 19 years of marriage. He had been married to the former Jean Grube, from 1950 until she passed Iin 1981. Together they operated a business and raised five sons.
James was a graduate of Warwick Township High School and was the owner and operator of Gehman Carpet Service from 1960 to 1982. He was a member of Trinity E.C. Church, Lititz. James was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time sitting on his porch at his cabin in Tioga County, watching Pine Creek flow by as he observed many forms of wildlife pass by. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. More than anything else, James enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by his five sons: David L., partner of Sharon Glass; Michael J., husband of Denise; Douglas E.; Jason L., partner of Laurel Martin; and Bradley E., husband of Katherine; siblings: Lois Brooks, Geraldine Baker, Pauline Garner , Shirley Grube, Glenn Gehman and Ronald Gehman; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by two siblings: Clyde Gehman and Margaret Miller; and two sons who died at birth: Mark A. Gehman and Stephen N. Gehman.
Funeral services will be held Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at Trinity E.C. Church, 44 E. Orange St., Lititz, with Rev. Ryan Taylor officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’ name may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603; or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.
