Home   >   Obituaries   >   James J. ‘Jim’ Geiter, 76, Army vet, worked at Lancaster County Prison, go-to guy at Lititz Senior Center

James J. ‘Jim’ Geiter, 76, Army vet, worked at Lancaster County Prison, go-to guy at Lititz Senior Center

By on October 24, 2018

James J. “Jim” Geiter, 76, of Lititz, passed away Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.

He was born in Lancaster to the late Sherman C. and Myrtle D. (Evans) Geiter. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia P. “Ginny” (Jones) Geiter of Lititz. This past May they celebrated 31 years of marriage.

Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, rank of E-4, during peacetime. He is a retired correctional officer at the Lancaster County Prison where he worked for 10 years. Prior to becoming a correctional officer, he was a dispatcher for PIE Trucking Company. He is a member of Celebrate Christ Church, Lancaster, and was a very active member at the senior citizens center of Lititz, where he was the go-to guy for any job that needed to be done.

He is also survived by his children: Lisa M. Rineer (Scott), of Cedar Hill, Texas; and Kristina L. Geiter of Lancaster; his stepchildren: Thomas L. Garris (Bertha) of Manheim; Robert L. Garris (Sharon) of Manheim; Larry W. Garris of Lititz; Paula L. Anderson (Donald) of Neffsville; and Timothy Garris (Mary) of Middletown; his siblings: Judy A. Breen of Lancaster, Richard E. Geiter (Vicki) of Willow Street, Terry L. Geiter (Jane) of Lancaster, and Sherrie L. Freitag (Mark) of Lancaster; and his 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He is also preceded in death by his brother: Sherman C. Geiter Jr.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, in the funeral home chapel with a visitation for family and friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Riverview Burial Park.

To send the family and online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *