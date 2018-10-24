James J. ‘Jim’ Geiter, 76, Army vet, worked at Lancaster County Prison, go-to guy at Lititz Senior Center
James J. “Jim” Geiter, 76, of Lititz, passed away Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Sherman C. and Myrtle D. (Evans) Geiter. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia P. “Ginny” (Jones) Geiter of Lititz. This past May they celebrated 31 years of marriage.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, rank of E-4, during peacetime. He is a retired correctional officer at the Lancaster County Prison where he worked for 10 years. Prior to becoming a correctional officer, he was a dispatcher for PIE Trucking Company. He is a member of Celebrate Christ Church, Lancaster, and was a very active member at the senior citizens center of Lititz, where he was the go-to guy for any job that needed to be done.
He is also survived by his children: Lisa M. Rineer (Scott), of Cedar Hill, Texas; and Kristina L. Geiter of Lancaster; his stepchildren: Thomas L. Garris (Bertha) of Manheim; Robert L. Garris (Sharon) of Manheim; Larry W. Garris of Lititz; Paula L. Anderson (Donald) of Neffsville; and Timothy Garris (Mary) of Middletown; his siblings: Judy A. Breen of Lancaster, Richard E. Geiter (Vicki) of Willow Street, Terry L. Geiter (Jane) of Lancaster, and Sherrie L. Freitag (Mark) of Lancaster; and his 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his brother: Sherman C. Geiter Jr.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, in the funeral home chapel with a visitation for family and friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Riverview Burial Park.
To send the family and online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has been...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on Monday...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into rest,...
-
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, Warwick grad, Plouse Precision Mfg. worker, Boy Scout, avid outdoorsman
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19,...
-
Earl E. Groff, 89, Keystone Mills worker, Amish transporter, active at his church
Earl E. Groff, 89, formerly of Gretna Springs, Manheim, passed...
-
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, Korean War vet, Alumax retiree, enjoyed attending grandkids’ activities
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, mother of four, musician and poet with strong faith, enjoyed Bible study
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, of Manheim, formerly of Ephrata, transitioned...
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Dellie McClung says:
-
-
Rebecca Lister says: