James H. ‘Jim’ Africa: Service Announcement

By on August 7, 2019

A celebration of the life of James H. “Jim” Africa will take place at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m.

Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday afternoon, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Riverview Cemetery, Huntingdon.

