James H. Africa, 55, Peddlers Alley worker, Civil War reenactor, Pirates fan, loved all music

James Henry Africa, 55, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly at home, of natural causes due to heart disease, on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Born in Huntingdon, he was the son of Ruth Gibbel Africa of Lewes, Del, and the late James D. Africa.

Jim was a member of the Manheim Township High School Class of 1982. He spent 30 years in retail sales at Park City Center, Lancaster. Jim began his career at the family-run business Peddlers Alley, which later became owned by Christmas Tree Hill. Jim was a history enthusiast. He enjoyed learning all he could through books and movies. Gettysburg was his favorite place, where he participated in Civil War reenactments. Jim, known as “Jimmy” to his family and close friends, was a fan of baseball rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also had a life-long deep passion for music of all types and genres.

Jim is survived by his mother: Ruth; a sister: Kimberly Africa, wife of Ronald Bates, of New Castle, Del.; a brother: Robert J. Africa, Boulder, Colo.; a nephew: Justin Bates; and two nieces: Melanie Bates and Sophia Africa; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be announced, at a later date. The interment will be a private and at the convenience of the family.

Please omit flowers. Those desiring, may send contributions, in Jim’s memory to the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, 223 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17601.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.