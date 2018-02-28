James F. Stewart, World traveler, genealogist, enjoyed attending operas

James F. Stewart, 73, of Lititz, passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

Born in Canton, Ill., he was the son of the late Mary (Putman) and James M. Stewart.

Jim loved traveling the world. He enjoyed attending the opera in his free time. Jim was known as his family historian. He was a great genealogist and loved spending time with all of his family.

Jim is survived by his brother: John (Carol) of Denver, Colo.; his niece: Emilie Stewart (Jaska Cason) of Monument, Colo.; his great-niece: Madeleine Boschert of Monument, Colo.; and several cousins.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.