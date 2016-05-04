James Edward Hess, Established the Heritage Map Museum, had a passion for genealogy

James Edward Hess was born June 17, 1945 to Roy and Anne Hess where he grew up on a farm in Manheim Township.

He graduated with a master’s in social work in 1976 from Temple University and could often be found offering voluntary counsel to anyone in the community who needed it. James was passionate about ancestral history and was instrumental in restoring a cemetery in the town of Baumgardner where his earliest family roots within the United States were laid to rest. His love of history led him to the antique map and book world where he established the Heritage Map Museum.

In 2007, James headed west to be closer to his kids in Oregon where he found renewed value in his eldest years. This era was symbolic of his constant thirst to find meaning in the simplest of encounters and exchanges.

James passed away on April 27, 2016. In his final days, he was surrounded by family and loved ones.

He is survived by his two children, Devin and Chandra Hess; and his sister, Peggy Garber.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate James’s life, which will be held in his hometown of Lititz at a future date to be determined.