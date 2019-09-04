James E. Whittemore Sr., 82, U.S. Navy vet, Donsco retiree, owned a landscaping business

James E. Whittemore Sr., 82, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim.

Born in Unicoi County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Taylor and Bessie Whittemore.

Jim retired from Donsco Inc., Mount Joy and in his earlier years he owned and operated a landscaping business. Jim proudly served in the United States Navy.

He is survived by a son: James E. “Jimmy” Whittemore Jr. of Manheim; a son-in-law: Dennis Bush of Manheim; two sisters: Helen Herr of Penryn, and Barbara Hauck of Reading; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two daughters: Dixie Bush and Vicky Schaeffer.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted to Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.