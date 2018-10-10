Jacqueline H. McCardell, 68, IU12 special ed teacher, St. James Catholic member, loved art, painting
Jacqueline H. McCardell, 68, of Lititz, died Sept. 27, 2018 at Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster in Mount Joy.
Born Nov. 15, 1949 in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Simko) Henretty. On July 14, 1973, she married Jay P. McCardell III, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz and a former member of St. Patrick’s in Carlisle and Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church in Shippensburg. She was also a member of the PSEA and the NEA.
Jackie was a special education teacher for the public schools: Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12, Lurgan and Fairview Elementary, before her retirement. She enjoyed art, painting, travel and Pittsburgh sports. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend and cherished spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by three sons: Jay P. McCardell IV, DO (Jessica), of Lancaster; Sean T. McCardell (Jennifer) of Pittsburgh; and Patrick M. McCardell of Shippensburg; three brothers: Michael Henretty of the Philippines, Peter Henretty of Texas and Kevin Henretty of Arizona; one sister: Mary Ellen Upell of Arizona; and eight grandchildren.
Services were held Oct. 4 at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, Shippensburg. Inurnment was, in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jacqueline’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (online at woundedwarriorproject.org) or by mail at Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75817 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517; or Marine Toys for Tots (online at toysfortots.org) or by mail at Marine Toys for Tots, The Cooper Center, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172-1776; or a Catholic charity of your choosing.
A guest book can be signed or condolences sent to the family at heintzelmanfuneralhome.com. Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Knights’ win over Warwick creates Section One logjam
Drew Johnson didn’t get onto the scoresheet Monday night, but...
-
Turnovers cost Warwick in 28-20 loss to Township
Warwick returned last Friday to the site of one of...
-
Betty D. Richmond, 92, member of Pearl Street UMC choir, enjoyed scrapbooking, painting
Betty D. Richmond, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on Oct....
-
Fassnacht and Pelensky advance to Regionals
Brock Fassnacht went into what he called “safety mode” after...
-
Barons take sole possession of first
The opening kickoff settled into Ben Wagner’s hands as many...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 11, 2018
Roger Earl Turcotte, 90, passed away on Oct. 4 at...
-
Sharon E. Overton, 60, State of NJ worker, St. Richard Catholic member, athletic, Phillies fan
Sharon E. Overton, 60, of Manheim, formerly of Hamilton Township,...
-
Knights’ win over Warwick creates Section One logjam
Drew Johnson didn’t get onto the scoresheet Monday night,...
-
Turnovers cost Warwick in 28-20 loss to Township
Warwick returned last Friday to the site of one...
-
Betty D. Richmond, 92, member of Pearl Street UMC choir, enjoyed scrapbooking, painting
Betty D. Richmond, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Amanda says:
-
Andrea Brendict says:
-
Pete Labella says: