Jacqueline A. Lynch Derrish, 89, Olde Greenfield Inn retiree, enjoyed dancing, the beach, home decorating

Jacqueline Ann Lynch Derrish, 89, wife of the late Leo Allen Derrish, passed away Aug. 2, 2018 at her home in Mesa, Ariz., surrounded by her family.

Born in Mahanoy City, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Sara Hagelgantz Lynch.

She graduated from Mahanoy City High School, and furthered her education at the Moore Institute of Art, Philadelphia.

Jackie and her family moved to Lititz in 1966, where she resided until relocating to Mesa in 1994.

Her career included credit manager of the W.T. Grant Company, Lancaster; various positions as a bookkeeper; and the Olde Greenfield Inn, Lancaster, from which she retired. First and foremost, however, she was a wife, mother, and homemaker.

Jackie loved dancing, swimming, being at the beach, decorating her home, and spoiling her beloved dogs, Jessie and Lexie. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting for family and friends, and had also provided hundreds of caps and scarves for cancer patients. She was an avid sports fan, supporting the local baseball and basketball teams. Jackie especially liked tennis, golf, and IndyCar racing,

Her greatest joy, above all, was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jackie is survived by five children: Scott F. Derrish and wife Lucille, Lititz; Cheryl L Derrish, Mesa, Ariz.; Barry A Derrish and wife Elaine, Lititz; Beth Derrish Newman and husband J.Kelly, Mesa,, Ariz.; and Amy M. Derrish and fiancé Michael Watkins, Lancaster. She also leaves three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Shawn Marley and wife Nicky, with sons Tyler and Seth of Lititz; Samantha Newman Romelfanger and husband Michael, with sons Silas and Michael, Mesa, Ariz.; and Matthew L. Newman and wife Holly, with daughter Nova, of Mesa, Ariz.

Friends are invited to join the family for an informal gathering celebrating Jackie’s life at the home of Amy Derrish and Michael Watkins, 404 S. School Lane, Lancaster, on Sunday, June 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. Interment will take place in the German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jackie’s name to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at stjude.org.