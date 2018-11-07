Jack R. Nicholson, 16, Warwick multi-sport athlete, Golden Gloves boxer, attended LCBC
Jack R. Nicholson, 16, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Donna Nicholson Stief, married to Roger Stief of Lititz; and James Ramsey of West Conshohocken.
Jack was in his junior year at Warwick High School, where he just joined the wrestling team this year. While in middle school, he had played football and lacrosse. Jack had been a Golden Gloves boxer for the past three years, training at the Terry Nye Gym.
He loved to snowboard, ride his Big Ripper Wheelie bike, and watching football and MMA matches. He liked to help with home projects, with a talent for welding and woodworking. Over the summers, he mowed lawns to save money to buy his first car. He attended LCBC with his family.
In addition to his mother, father, and stepfather, he is survived by his siblings: David “DT” Nicholson, Madison “Maddie” Stief, and Kelsey Blakeslee; his grandparents: Linda Nicholson; Don Nicholson, companion of Donna Sparacino; Mary and Maurice Ramsey; and Natalie and Ray Stief; and by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jack is also survived by his girlfriend: Julia Eshleman. Jack also loved his cat: Checkers Marie that he’s had for 14 years.
Jack’s family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the first responders, the physicians and staff at Lancaster General Hospital, the Warwick School District staff and his fellow students, their LCBC church family, friends and neighbors, and local schools and their students for all of the love and support offered to them.
Services were held Nov. 4 at LCBC Manheim. Interment was at Witness Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jack’s memory to Bible2School, 1653 Lititz Pike, #131, Lancaster, PA 17601, or online at bible2school.com.
To share a memory or condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory.
