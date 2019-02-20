Jack Allen McCain, 58, Warwick grad, worked in customer service, Ohio State football fan
Jack Allen McCain, 58, of Galloway, Ohio, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Though the Ohio native lived most of his life in the Columbus area, he also spent years in Pennsylvania and Florida, where he developed lifelong friendships.
The son of Charles W. McCain (Ellen) and Karen Sue (Hickman) Allison, Jack was happiest among family, especially his children: Charles “Chase” Thomas (Amanda), and Meghan Elisabeth (Paige Williams). A faithful member of Buckeye Nation throughout his life, Jack never missed watching an Ohio State football game; in honor of his team loyalty, he was laid to rest in his favorite Buckeyes jersey.
Jack was known on the local scene as an avid supporter of live music of nearly every genre, particularly rock and roll. In fact, he fancied himself a lead singer, practicing “karaoke at home” long before karaoke was cool. He entertained all who knew him with his captivating air-guitar performances and grabbing a microphone on many special occasions.
Jack graduated from Warwick High School with the class of 1978 and began his career in customer service. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and dedicated to solutions, no matter the subject or work environment. He traveled extensively on family vacations and was happiest at the beach, especially those in Florida.
In addition to his parents and children, Jack is survived by his grandson: Jace William McCain; sisters: Tina McCain Matte of Florida, and Melanie (Ron) Loboda of Lititz; brother: Chad Allison of Ohio; half-siblings: Craig and Krissy Karshner of Ohio; long-time love: Terri Killilea; and an extensive, loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Jack’s family requests contributions to OhioHealth Hospice in recognition of their excellent end-of-life care. Donations may be made online at foundation.ohiohealth.com
See you on the other side, Jack. We love you.
To offer condolences or share memories, visit cookandsonpallay.com. Arrangements by Cook and Son-Pallay Funeral Home, Columbus, Ohio.
-
