J. Vernon Kniss, 85, served his country, circuit design engineer at Sio-Tech, master watch maker

J. Vernon Kniss, 85, of Lititz, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019 at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late John N. and Ruth Getz Kniss. He was the husband of Marian L. Nauman Kniss, and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 26.

Vernon was a member of Chiques Church of the Brethren in Manheim where he was a sound technician and he and his wife were custodians for many years. Following his graduation from the former East Lampeter High School in 1953, he served in 1-W Service working in a hospital operating room on Staten Island. He was also a graduate of Bowman’s Technical School in Lancaster and received a diploma from National Technical Schools in radio, television, and allied electronics.

Prior to retiring in 1994, he was employed as a circuit design engineer by Sio-Tech. A certified master watch maker, he was employed for 12 years by the former Hamilton Watch Company until its closing. He was also employed as a watch maker by the former Appel & Weber Company in Lancaster and as an electronic technician by Sight & Sound in Strasburg.

Vernon possessed varied interests, including listening to classical music, photography, travel, and having a particular interest in computers.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Gary E., husband of Patti Grim Kniss, of Spring Grove; Linda A. Kniss, of York; and Gregory A., husband of Trudy Heinaman, of Lititz; six precious grandchildren: Justin, Kniss, Jessica Stepp, Derrek Hoffer, Grant Hoffer, Jonathan Kniss, and Heather Kniss; three great-grandchildren; and a brother: Gerald G. Kniss of Lancaster.

He was also preceded in death by a great-grandson: Lucas Stepp; and a brother: Glenn G. Kniss.

The family wishes to express appreciation to Visiting Angels and to Hospice and Community Care for going above and beyond in providing excellent care for Vernon and his family.

A funeral was held April 27 at Chiques Church of the Brethren, Manheim, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

If desired, contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545; or to Hospice and Community Care 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To watch a webcast of the funeral or to express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.