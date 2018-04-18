J. Richard ‘Dick’ Metzler, 88, potato distributor, attended Westminster Presbyterian Church
Jacob Richard “Dick” Metzler, 88, of Lititz, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 13, 2018.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years: Barbara Burdette Metzler; and two daughters: Gretchen, married to Dr. Eric Thomas of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Erika Metzler of Estes Park, Colo. Dick is also survived by eight grandchildren; and two sisters: June Alicia Miller, wife of the late Warren N. Miller of Lititz; and Ruth, married to Jere L.Thome of Milton Grove.
Dick was a potato distributor for over 50 years. He attended Westminster Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, and Buena Vista Wesleyan Church of Canisteo, N.Y.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clarence R. and Esther B. Harnish Metzler.
He was preceded in death by a brother: George H. Metzler.
A memorial service celebrating Dick’s life will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike. Lancaster, on Saturday, April 28, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Michael Rogers and the Rev. Dr. Eric Crichton officiating. Dick’s family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of his family in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions to the Lancaster Bible College Scholarship Fund, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 (alumniandfriends.lbc.edu/give/scholarship-fund) would be deeply appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent through sheetzfuneralhome.com. Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy, handled the arrangements.
J. Richard 'Dick' Metzler, 88, potato distributor, attended Westminster Presbyterian Church
