J. Omar Landis, 82, owned Omar Landis Auction Service and Garden Spot Auto Auction
J. Omar Landis, 82, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim Township, and Sarasota, Fla., died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at the Landis Homes Retirement Community.
Born in Manheim Township, he was the son of the late Harry C. and Mary Witmer Landis. Omar was the loving husband of Henriette R. Grenier Landis, and they would have observed their 25th wedding anniversary in February.
Omar was a member of Lancaster Alliance Church and Bahia Vista Mennonite Church in Sarasota, Fla.
Throughout his life, Omar had a deep love for auctioneering, and at the early age of 13 Omar sold his very first auction item. In 1955 he founded J. Omar Landis Auction Service and he conducted public auctions in 15 states and Canada and the greater Tri-State area for more than 60 years. For more than 52 years, Omar has been the owner and operator of Garden Spot Auto Auction. In 1977, he also formed the Gulf Coast Auto Auction located in Bradenton, Fla. Omar was also the owner and operator of Dutchland Collector Car Auction.
Nationally, Omar was known for starting the very first classic car auction in the United States. Omar was a lifetime member of the National Auto Auction Association, and served as its president from 1990 to 1991. In 2014, Omar was inducted into the National Auto Auction Association Hall of Fame. He was also a lifetime member of the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association, a member and past president of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Auction Association, and a member and past president of the Eastern Auto Auction Association. Omar served for eight years on the Pennsylvania Auctioneering Examiners Board, which was a Pennsylvania Governor appointment. For 11 years, Omar served on the board for Messiah College.
During his lifetime, Omar donated his time and talents working tirelessly conducting charity and fund raising auctions for many non-profit organizations, as well as for private and public schools and churches in Pennsylvania and Florida. Omar simply loved people from all walks of life. He took the time to listen to their stories and truly cared for others. His engaging personality made the auctions he conducted memorable and fun for the people that attended and watched a master that truly knew his craft.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Henriette, are two daughters: Diane, wife of Chip Wilson, of Lititz; Bobbe, wife of Barry Sauder, of Manheim; a son: James O., husband of Sharon K. Landis, of East Petersburg; two stepdaughters: Deborah, wife of Keith Dennis, of Sarasota, Fla.; Pamela Harvey of Sarasota, Fla.; seven granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and three sisters: Esther Lefever of Lititz, Theda Siegrist of Manheim, and Joyce Delp of Lititz.
Preceding him in death is his first wife, Irene Bear Landis; a sister: Margie Siegrist; and a step-grandson: Daniel Dennis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Omar’s service of remembrance and Thanksgiving at the Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster, on Monday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m., with additional viewing time on Monday morning at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Omar’s memory to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
