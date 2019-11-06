 J. Larry Huber, 68, LMS grad, served his country, Oehme driver, cook at Camp Chiques

J. Larry Huber, 68, of Manheim, entered the awesome presence of Jesus on Wednesday evening, Oct. 30, 2019 at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, following a brief battle with melanoma.

Born in Lancaster and raised in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late John M. and Mary E. Mellinger Huber. He was the husband of Carol J. Herr Huber for 46 years on Aug. 24.

Larry was a member of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church and a 1969 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School. He served for two years in 1W Service at Aspen Valley Hospital in Aspen, Colo.

Larry worked a total of 20 years as a truck driver for the Oehme family in Lititz. Earlier, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator for B.R. Kreider and on the road crew for Rapho Township, each for 15 years.

Larry will be remembered by his family as a good husband and wonderful provider. He was a member of Big Chiques Hunting Camp in Lycoming County where he was the camp cook for 25 seasons. His interest in plants and gardening inspired him to create a shade garden in his lawn. Larry enjoyed relaxing either on the porch at home or at camp or sitting around a campfire.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: John B., husband of Stephanie Lehman Huber of Manheim; Erin L., wife of Matthew R. Hershey of Lancaster; and Laura H., wife of Matt C. Lane of Lancaster; four grandchildren: Nate and Grace Huber, and Moya and Ashton Lane; a brother: Robert L. Huber of Lancaster; and mother-in-law: Jane S. Herr of Manheim.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. All are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the service.

To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Nov. 11, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.