J Earl Foreman, 90, Alumax retiree, devoted Christian, enjoyed traveling with his wife

J Earl Foreman, 90, of Pleasant View Communities, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Born in Warwick Township, Earl was the son of the late Vernon Foreman and Kathryn (Keenan) Wilson. In 1948, Earl married the love of his life, Joyce A. (Kopp) Foreman, and would have celebrated his 71st anniversary on May 22.

Earl was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, formerly residing in Lititz. He worked as a maintenance foreman for Alumax Mill Products until his retirement in 1993.

Earl was a devoted Christian and was a member of Lancaster First Assembly of God where he taught Sunday School for many years. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Earl enjoyed traveling with his wife to all 48 continental states and seven European countries.

In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by six children: Dennis Foreman, of Lititz; Gerald Foreman, husband of Sandra, of Lititz; Beverly Foreman, of Manheim; Melinda Tshudy, wife of Terry, of Lititz; Patricia Moore, wife of James, of Port Orange, Fla.; and Rebecca Kimmich, wife of the late Ulrich Kimmich, of Kona, Hawaii He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held May 6 at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Earl’s memory be made to Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Ave. Lancaster, PA 17603, earmarked to YWAM – Becky Kimmich.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.