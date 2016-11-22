Home   >   Obituaries   >   J. Cleon Huber, 88, Turkey Hill Dairy driver, outdoorsman, enjoyed playing crokinole

J. Cleon Huber, 88, Turkey Hill Dairy driver, outdoorsman, enjoyed playing crokinole

By on November 22, 2016
lr20161124_obi-huber-cleon

J. Cleon Huber, 88, of Landis Homes, Lititz, formerly of Mountville, entered into rest Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, at Landis Homes, Lititz.

Born Nov. 22, 1927 in Manor Township, he was the son of the late Clarence J. and Ruth E. (Hess) Huber, and step-son of the late Elizabeth (Martin) Huber. He was the husband of the late G. Grace (Hines) Huber, who died in 2013. They were married 66 years at the time of her death.

Cleon had retired from Turkey Hill Dairy, Conestoga, where he was a truck driver. Earlier in life, he was involved in farming and drove school bus for Eschbach. Cleon was a life-time member of Millersville Mennonite Church and Sunday School. He enjoyed hunting, camping, woodworking, and spending time with his family. In later years, Cleon enjoyed shuffleboard and crokinole.

Surviving are six children; J. Elvin Huber, married to Barbara A., of Manheim; J. LaMar Huber, married to Caroline R., of Columbia; S. LaVonne, married to Larry L. Shellenberger, of Mount Joy; D. Thomas Huber, married to Fay I., of Newmanstown; R. Wanetta, wife of the late C. Eugene Gerlach, of Mountville; and Glenn D. Huber, married to Lorie A., of Darlington, S.C.; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three siblings: Ruth Anna Miller of Mount Joy; Lois Jean, married to Donald Brenneman, of Millersville; and Miriam, married to Wallace Cornish, of Coudersport; and one sister-in law; Betty L. Huber.

He was also preceded in death by three siblings: Edith E. Shertzer, John D. Huber, and an infant brother.

Services were held Nov. 19 at Millersville Mennonite Church. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers. Memorial remembrances can be made in Cleon’s memory to Mennonite Central Committee, at www.mcc.org.

To submit an online condolence, visit scheidfuneralhome.com. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, Lancaster, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

One Comment

  1. Don Hershey

    November 23, 2016 at 8:59 pm

    You have our deepest condolences Don & Gail Hershey

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *