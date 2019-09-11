Irvin E. ‘Irv’ Straw Jr., 79, pastor at Salem, BULC, and St. Paul Lutheran, volunteer fireman, Scout leader

Reverend Irvin E. “Irv” Straw Jr., 79, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in York, he was the son of the late Irvin E. Sr., and Catherine Carter Straw. Irv was the loving husband of Loris Jean Snyder Straw, and they observed their 52nd wedding anniversary in January of this year.

He received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from Gettysburg College, and continued his education receiving a bachelor of divinity from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg.

Irv began his ministry in Northumberland County serving at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Hunters Station and St. Peter Lutheran Church at Red Cross. He continued his ministry with a York County parish, serving Christ Lutheran Church at Loganville, and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hametown.

Irv was the son of Advent Lutheran Church, York, where at a very early age sang in the choir and helped the pastor in caring for the congregation. Irv came to Lancaster County to serve as pastor of Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, and following retirement served as a long term interim and pastor for Mount Eden Lutheran Church, Quarryville and Brickerville United Lutheran Church.

He served as a supply pastor at numerous Lancaster County churches. Most recently, Irv served as interim and then as visitation pastor at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz.

Irv was a member of Brun-Lex Lions Club, and served as a volunteer fire fighter in York and Lancaster County. For over 50 years, Irv was involved with the Boy Scouts of America in many leadership positions where he received numerous awards for his dedicated service. He also helped with Lutheran Youth Encounter and Lutheran Camps throughout the years.

Irv’s interests included: visiting historical sites, and being involved in anything with trains from collecting them, to visiting them, to riding the rails. He was a loving gentile and humble man that lived the Gospel of showing God’s love to others and serving where ever he was needed.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Jean; are three daughters: Michelle, wife of Tait Harbaugh of Mount Joy; Christine Golbourne of Lancaster; Catherine Sload of Lititz; three grandchildren: Brandon, Caitlin, Tiffany; two great-granddaughters: Acacia and Qadira; and a sister: Doris Straw-Maisack of York. Irv will be lovingly missed by his therapy dog: an American bulldog, Olivia.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service of remembrance and thanksgiving for the life of Irvin E. Straw Jr. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, on Sunday Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Interment will be private at Brickerville United Lutheran Church Memorial Garden.

Those desiring may send contributions in Irv’s memory to Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Lutheran Camping Corporation, P.O. Box 459, Arendtsville, PA 17303.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.